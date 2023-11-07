Dow Inc (DOW) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) has decreased by -0.78 when compared to last closing price of 49.73.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that “The Dow® [adds a stock] if the company has an excellent reputation, demonstrates sustained growth, and is of interest to a large number of investors. Sector representation.is also a consideration.”–Dow Jones & Co. The highest-yield 10 stocks are November’s Dogs of the Dow: JNJ, AMGN, KO, GS, CVX, IBM, DOW, MMM, VZ, and WBA averaged a 5.02% annual yield. Thirty Dow stocks represent nine of eleven sectors. Dow Jones tracks utilities as a separate index and omits real estate. Broker top-ten target-estimated November net-gains ranged 19.78%-35.37%, topped by WBA 11/2/23.

Is It Worth Investing in Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) Right Now?

Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.34. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dow Inc (DOW) is $55.05, which is $5.71 above the current market price. The public float for DOW is 699.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOW on November 07, 2023 was 4.01M shares.

DOW’s Market Performance

DOW stock saw a decrease of 2.07% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.87% and a quarterly a decrease of -10.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Dow Inc (DOW). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.04% for DOW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.10% for the last 200 days.

DOW Trading at -3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares sank -2.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOW rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.29. In addition, Dow Inc saw -2.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOW starting from Dial Debra L., who purchase 400 shares at the price of $54.17 back on Apr 28. After this action, Dial Debra L. now owns 2,025 shares of Dow Inc, valued at $21,668 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.37 for the present operating margin

+13.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dow Inc stands at +8.01. The total capital return value is set at 14.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.02. Equity return is now at value 6.88, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Dow Inc (DOW), the company’s capital structure generated 80.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.64. Total debt to assets is 27.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 75.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dow Inc (DOW) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.