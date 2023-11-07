DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DOYU) has decreased by -10.01 when compared to last closing price of 0.94.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-07-27 that WUHAN, China, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — DouYu International Holdings Limited (“DouYu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DOYU), a leading game-centric live streaming platform in China and a pioneer in the eSports value chain, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter 2023 before the U.S. market opens on Monday, August 14, 2023. The earnings release will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.douyu.com/.

Is It Worth Investing in DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DOYU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DOYU) is above average at 29.87x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU) is $8.59, which is $0.34 above the current market price. The public float for DOYU is 316.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DOYU on November 07, 2023 was 346.86K shares.

DOYU’s Market Performance

The stock of DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU) has seen a -6.41% decrease in the past week, with a -18.22% drop in the past month, and a -25.46% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.06% for DOYU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.34% for DOYU’s stock, with a simple moving average of -25.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOYU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOYU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for DOYU by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DOYU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $1.20 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOYU Trading at -12.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares sank -13.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOYU fell by -6.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9223. In addition, DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR saw -39.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOYU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.52 for the present operating margin

+13.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR stands at -1.06. The total capital return value is set at -4.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.16. Equity return is now at value 0.96, with 0.77 for asset returns.

Based on DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.71. Total debt to assets is 0.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.