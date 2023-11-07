Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) Stock Experiences -42.56% Monthly Change

The stock of Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) has seen a -10.82% decrease in the past week, with a -42.56% drop in the past month, and a -64.25% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.26% for DOGZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.92% for DOGZ’s stock, with a -65.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ: DOGZ) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The public float for DOGZ is 31.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DOGZ on November 07, 2023 was 33.72K shares.

DOGZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dogness (International) Corp (NASDAQ: DOGZ) has dropped by -15.91 compared to previous close of 0.30. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2022-05-06 that It’s a crazy ride right now, but for those of you looking for some high-risk, high-reward prospects, these penny stocks should fit the bill. The post 6 A-Rated Penny Stocks to Buy In May appeared first on InvestorPlace.

DOGZ Trading at -47.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOGZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.30%, as shares sank -42.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -63.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOGZ fell by -10.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3625. In addition, Dogness (International) Corp saw -74.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DOGZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-54.30 for the present operating margin

+20.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dogness (International) Corp stands at -40.95. The total capital return value is set at -9.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.89. Equity return is now at value -8.75, with -7.25 for asset returns.

Based on Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ), the company’s capital structure generated 24.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.40. Total debt to assets is 18.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dogness (International) Corp (DOGZ) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.