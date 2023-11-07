DocGo Inc (DCGO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) has jumped by 12.63 compared to previous close of 5.80. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-23 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DocGo Inc. (Nasdaq: DCGO) (“DocGo” or the “Company”), a leading provider of technology-enabled mobile health services, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 after the markets close on Monday, November 6, 2023. Management will also host a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. EDT on that day. Conference call and webcast details: Monday, November 6, 2023 5:00 p.m. EDT 1-877-407-.

Is It Worth Investing in DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) is 118.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DCGO is 1.02. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for DocGo Inc (DCGO) is $12.71, which is $6.76 above the current market price. The public float for DCGO is 87.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.65% of that float. On November 07, 2023, DCGO’s average trading volume was 1.04M shares.

DCGO’s Market Performance

The stock of DocGo Inc (DCGO) has seen a 9.98% increase in the past week, with a 9.06% rise in the past month, and a -37.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.20% for DCGO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.27% for DCGO’s stock, with a -21.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCGO stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for DCGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DCGO in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $15 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DCGO Trading at 4.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares surge +10.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCGO rose by +8.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.06. In addition, DocGo Inc saw -7.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCGO starting from Bienstock Lee, who sale 1,667 shares at the price of $5.89 back on Oct 16. After this action, Bienstock Lee now owns 299,037 shares of DocGo Inc, valued at $9,819 using the latest closing price.

Tendler Ely D, the General Counsel and Secretary of DocGo Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $5.29 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Tendler Ely D is holding 23,088 shares at $52,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.29 for the present operating margin

+32.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for DocGo Inc stands at +7.85. The total capital return value is set at 8.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.35. Equity return is now at value 2.18, with 1.59 for asset returns.

Based on DocGo Inc (DCGO), the company’s capital structure generated 7.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.82. Total debt to assets is 5.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DocGo Inc (DCGO) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.