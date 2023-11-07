Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) is 6.42x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DFS is 1.44.

The public float for DFS is 248.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.96% of that float. On November 07, 2023, DFS’s average trading volume was 2.51M shares.

DFS) stock’s latest price update

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.76 compared to its previous closing price of 87.18. However, the company has seen a 6.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that The market slide continues in October with the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF dropping by 2.17%, marking three consecutive months of losses for the fund. The top 10 stocks on the watchlist for November 2023 offer a 4.58% dividend yield, more than double the S&P 500. My top 10 list of high dividend yield stocks has generated an annualized rate of return of 8.20% since its inception in November 2020.

DFS’s Market Performance

Discover Financial Services (DFS) has seen a 6.63% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.45% decline in the past month and a -17.32% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for DFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.71% for DFS’s stock, with a -14.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFS stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for DFS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DFS in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $100 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DFS Trading at -1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares sank -3.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFS rose by +6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.74. In addition, Discover Financial Services saw -11.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DFS starting from Eichfeld Robert Andrew, who sale 13,477 shares at the price of $114.18 back on Mar 03. After this action, Eichfeld Robert Andrew now owns 31,509 shares of Discover Financial Services, valued at $1,538,804 using the latest closing price.

Minetti Carlos, the EVP, Pres. – Consumer Banking of Discover Financial Services, sale 7,000 shares at $118.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Minetti Carlos is holding 114,493 shares at $826,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DFS

Equity return is now at value 25.03, with 2.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Discover Financial Services (DFS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.