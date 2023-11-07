Davis Commodities Ltd. (DTCK) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Davis Commodities Ltd. (NASDAQ: DTCK) is above average at 46.06x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DTCK is 4.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DTCK on November 07, 2023 was 930.13K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

DTCK) stock’s latest price update

Davis Commodities Ltd. (NASDAQ: DTCK)’s stock price has gone rise by 31.90 in comparison to its previous close of 4.78, however, the company has experienced a 98.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-26 that Singaporean agricultural commodity trading company, Davis Commodities Ltd., went public last week but has seen minimal growth since listing. Davis has an asset-light business model with significant pricing power and high returns in 2022. The company’s profitability is driven by a global sugar shortage and cost-plus pricing, but the share price is largely speculative.

DTCK’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 29.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.13% for Davis Commodities Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 96.81% for DTCK’s stock, with a 85.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DTCK Trading at 85.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DTCK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.61%, as shares surge +107.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DTCK rose by +98.74%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.37. In addition, Davis Commodities Ltd. saw 24.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DTCK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.56 for the present operating margin

+6.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Davis Commodities Ltd. stands at +2.23. The total capital return value is set at 113.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 101.89. Equity return is now at value 110.65, with 21.06 for asset returns.

Based on Davis Commodities Ltd. (DTCK), the company’s capital structure generated 11.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.23. Total debt to assets is 3.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.88.

The receivables turnover for the company is 17.41 and the total asset turnover is 9.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Davis Commodities Ltd. (DTCK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.