CXApp Inc (CXAI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.46 in comparison to its previous close of 1.57, however, the company has experienced a 13.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-09-22 that PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / CXApp Inc (Nasdaq:CXAI), the global technology leader in employee workplace experiences announced that it has been invited to present at the Virtual Tech Conference Series: Emerging Growth in A.I., hosted by Maxim Group LLC, on Tuesday, September 26th & Wednesday, September 27th, 2023.

Is It Worth Investing in CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI) Right Now?

CXApp Inc (NASDAQ: CXAI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.48x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CXAI is at 0.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CXAI is $6.00, which is $4.61 above the current market price. The public float for CXAI is 7.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.50% of that float. The average trading volume for CXAI on November 07, 2023 was 816.62K shares.

CXAI’s Market Performance

The stock of CXApp Inc (CXAI) has seen a 13.01% increase in the past week, with a -17.26% drop in the past month, and a -78.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.82% for CXAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.47% for CXAI’s stock, with a -79.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CXAI Trading at -33.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.57%, as shares sank -14.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CXAI rose by +13.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4132. In addition, CXApp Inc saw -86.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CXAI starting from Sheikh Khurram P, who sale 38,190 shares at the price of $3.39 back on Sep 08. After this action, Sheikh Khurram P now owns 2,421,648 shares of CXApp Inc, valued at $129,311 using the latest closing price.

EISNOR DI-ANN, the Director of CXApp Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $3.28 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that EISNOR DI-ANN is holding 79,120 shares at $9,831 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CXAI

The total capital return value is set at -0.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.64.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CXApp Inc (CXAI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.