CURO Group Holdings Corp (CURO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO) has jumped by 21.22 compared to previous close of 0.75. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-05 that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Is It Worth Investing in CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CURO is 2.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CURO Group Holdings Corp (CURO) is $2.33, which is $1.42 above the current market price. The public float for CURO is 19.71M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. On November 07, 2023, CURO’s average trading volume was 95.02K shares.

CURO’s Market Performance

The stock of CURO Group Holdings Corp (CURO) has seen a 21.40% increase in the past week, with a -9.97% drop in the past month, and a -44.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.93% for CURO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.64% for CURO’s stock, with a -48.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CURO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CURO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for CURO by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CURO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $4 based on the research report published on February 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CURO Trading at -8.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CURO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.34%, as shares sank -9.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CURO rose by +21.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8027. In addition, CURO Group Holdings Corp saw -74.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CURO starting from Clark Douglas D, who purchase 4,027 shares at the price of $0.84 back on Nov 02. After this action, Clark Douglas D now owns 848,557 shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp, valued at $3,366 using the latest closing price.

Clark Douglas D, the Chief Executive Officer of CURO Group Holdings Corp, purchase 15,973 shares at $0.86 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Clark Douglas D is holding 844,530 shares at $13,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CURO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.73 for the present operating margin

+90.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for CURO Group Holdings Corp stands at -18.08. The total capital return value is set at 2.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.82. Equity return is now at value -349.32, with -14.88 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.59 and the total asset turnover is 0.39.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CURO Group Holdings Corp (CURO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.