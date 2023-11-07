Cronos Group Inc (CRON) Stock Faces 5.07% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, CRON stock has gone up by 7.34%, with a monthly decline of -4.52% and a quarterly surge of 8.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.07%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.17% for Cronos Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.88% for CRON stock, with a simple moving average of -3.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a "buy," 1 rating it as "overweight," 4 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for CRON is $2.47, which is $0.57 above the current market price. The public float for CRON is 198.44M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.48% of that float. The average trading volume for CRON on November 07, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

CRON) stock’s latest price update

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON)’s stock price has increased by 2.15 compared to its previous closing price of 1.86. However, the company has seen a 7.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarijuanaStocks reported 2023-11-06 that The Canadian marijuana market and top marijuana stocks are still filled with investment opportunities as November 2023 draws in both seasoned traders and novices. The industry’s unrelenting expansion has been nothing short of extraordinary, driven by rising legality and soaring demand. Since cannabis was first legalized for recreational use in 2018, Canada’s cannabis market has advanced significantly. Its booming retail sector, elite cultivators, and well-established infrastructure contribute to its continued success. Growing exports abroad have also helped the industry, establishing Canada as a significant cannabis-producing hub.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRON stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CRON by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CRON in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3 based on the research report published on November 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CRON Trading at -4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.07%, as shares sank -3.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRON rose by +7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8255. In addition, Cronos Group Inc saw -25.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRON starting from ADLER JASON MARC, who purchase 37,500 shares at the price of $1.74 back on May 30. After this action, ADLER JASON MARC now owns 1,402,304 shares of Cronos Group Inc, valued at $65,074 using the latest closing price.

ADLER JASON MARC, the Director of Cronos Group Inc, purchase 100,000 shares at $1.80 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that ADLER JASON MARC is holding 1,376,054 shares at $179,650 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-126.23 for the present operating margin

+6.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cronos Group Inc stands at -183.60. The total capital return value is set at -9.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.51. Equity return is now at value -11.58, with -11.24 for asset returns.

Based on Cronos Group Inc (CRON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.34. Total debt to assets is 0.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.10.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cronos Group Inc (CRON) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.