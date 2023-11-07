Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE: CPG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.56 compared to its previous closing price of 8.20. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-06 that Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSX:CPG) stock tumbled Monday after the company announced plans to acquire Hammerhead Energy in a cash and stock deal. The move will create the seventh-largest exploration and production company in Canada with expected production of more than 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE: CPG) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CPG is 2.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CPG is $10.71, which is $2.72 above the current price. The public float for CPG is 533.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CPG on November 07, 2023 was 3.08M shares.

CPG’s Market Performance

The stock of Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a 4.04% rise in the past month, and a -3.27% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for CPG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.59% for CPG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.11% for the last 200 days.

CPG Trading at -1.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares sank -1.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPG remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.11. In addition, Crescent Point Energy Corp saw 12.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.85 for the present operating margin

+51.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crescent Point Energy Corp stands at +37.15. The total capital return value is set at 25.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.17. Equity return is now at value 1.08, with 0.67 for asset returns.

Based on Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG), the company’s capital structure generated 24.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.43. Total debt to assets is 16.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Crescent Point Energy Corp (CPG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.