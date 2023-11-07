Corteva Inc (CTVA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.52 compared to its previous closing price of 50.23. However, the company has seen a 3.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-06 that While enough evidence exists that justify a pessimistic view of the market – in particular, high inflation and high borrowing costs – it’s also possible that a hot November could rejuvenate previously embattled stocks to buy. And that’s not an entirely speculative proposition.

Is It Worth Investing in Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) Right Now?

Corteva Inc (NYSE: CTVA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for CTVA is at 0.81. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CTVA is $65.13, which is $15.33 above the current market price. The public float for CTVA is 708.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.18% of that float. The average trading volume for CTVA on November 07, 2023 was 4.00M shares.

CTVA’s Market Performance

The stock of Corteva Inc (CTVA) has seen a 3.63% increase in the past week, with a -0.16% drop in the past month, and a -7.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for CTVA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.95% for CTVA’s stock, with a -11.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CTVA Trading at -0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares sank -1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTVA rose by +3.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.47. In addition, Corteva Inc saw -14.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTVA starting from ANDERSON DAVID J, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $52.97 back on Sep 15. After this action, ANDERSON DAVID J now owns 65,308 shares of Corteva Inc, valued at $105,940 using the latest closing price.

Magro Charles V., the Chief Executive Officer of Corteva Inc, purchase 40,000 shares at $60.64 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Magro Charles V. is holding 126,095 shares at $2,425,480 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.84 for the present operating margin

+35.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corteva Inc stands at +6.90. The total capital return value is set at 6.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 4.27, with 2.61 for asset returns.

Based on Corteva Inc (CTVA), the company’s capital structure generated 6.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.49. Total debt to assets is 4.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Corteva Inc (CTVA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.