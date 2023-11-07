Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CNXA is 0.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CNXA on November 07, 2023 was 825.02K shares.

CNXA stock's latest price update

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CNXA)’s stock price has gone rise by 6.22 in comparison to its previous close of 0.67, however, the company has experienced a -16.88% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2022-10-05 that Check these three penny stocks out for your list right now The post Best Penny Stocks to Buy as the Market Turns Bullish appeared first on Penny Stocks to Buy, Picks, News and Information | PennyStocks.com.

CNXA’s Market Performance

CNXA’s stock has fallen by -16.88% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -64.14% and a quarterly drop of -85.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 21.33% for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -44.22% for CNXA’s stock, with a -88.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CNXA Trading at -74.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNXA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.03%, as shares sank -62.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNXA fell by -14.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2128. In addition, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc saw -92.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CNXA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-221.30 for the present operating margin

-30.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc stands at -254.74. The total capital return value is set at -127.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -283.19. Equity return is now at value -174.70, with -63.64 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (CNXA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.