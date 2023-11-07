Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.18x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by analysts is $30.07, which is $8.18 above the current market price. The public float for CAG is 475.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.60% of that float. On November 07, 2023, the average trading volume of CAG was 4.36M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

CAG) stock’s latest price update

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG)’s stock price has dropped by -1.37 in relation to previous closing price of 27.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-01 that Conagra is a large consumer staples company that sells products like popcorn and meat sticks. The shift in consumer habits may be starting to turn back in favor of the food producer.

CAG’s Market Performance

Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) has experienced a 0.73% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.86% rise in the past month, and a -12.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for CAG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.28% for CAG’s stock, with a -17.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAG stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for CAG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CAG in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $32 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAG Trading at -2.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares sank -0.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAG rose by +0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.34. In addition, Conagra Brands Inc saw -29.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAG starting from LENNY RICHARD H, who purchase 9,238 shares at the price of $27.31 back on Oct 09. After this action, LENNY RICHARD H now owns 165,205 shares of Conagra Brands Inc, valued at $252,290 using the latest closing price.

McGough Thomas M, the EVP & Co-COO of Conagra Brands Inc, sale 75,522 shares at $33.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that McGough Thomas M is holding 157,125 shares at $2,497,513 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.26 for the present operating margin

+26.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Conagra Brands Inc stands at +5.56. The total capital return value is set at 10.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.13. Equity return is now at value 12.43, with 4.85 for asset returns.

Based on Conagra Brands Inc (CAG), the company’s capital structure generated 108.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.01. Total debt to assets is 42.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.