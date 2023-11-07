Color Star Technology Co Ltd (ADD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ADD is 2.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ADD is $4800.00, The public float for ADD is 8.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADD on November 07, 2023 was 182.84K shares.

ADD) stock’s latest price update

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: ADD)’s stock price has soared by 43.85 in relation to previous closing price of 0.23. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 43.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADD’s Market Performance

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (ADD) has experienced a 43.60% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -52.03% drop in the past month, and a -74.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 27.49% for ADD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.17% for ADD’s stock, with a -75.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ADD Trading at -61.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 27.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.28%, as shares sank -48.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -74.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADD rose by +43.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3701. In addition, Color Star Technology Co Ltd saw -63.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-477.62 for the present operating margin

+19.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Color Star Technology Co Ltd stands at -467.39. The total capital return value is set at -125.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -123.14. Equity return is now at value -125.02, with -119.32 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Color Star Technology Co Ltd (ADD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.