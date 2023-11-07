CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) Stock Experiences 3.83% Monthly Change

In the past week, CMS stock has gone up by 1.81%, with a monthly gain of 3.83% and a quarterly plunge of -4.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.05%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.91% for CMS Energy Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.79% for CMS stock, with a simple moving average of -6.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) is above average at 21.71x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.39.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) is $59.73, which is $4.66 above the current market price. The public float for CMS is 290.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CMS on November 07, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

CMS) stock’s latest price update

CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE: CMS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.20 in relation to its previous close of 55.74. However, the company has experienced a 1.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-26 that CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 26, 2023 9:30 AM ET Company Participants Sri Maddipati – Treasurer & Vice President-Finance & Investor Relations Garrick Rochow – President & Chief Executive Officer Rejji Hayes – Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Jeremy Tonet – JPMorgan Julien Dumoulin-Smith – Bank of America Merrill Lynch Shahriar Pourreza – Guggenheim Andrew Weisel – Scotiabank Durgesh Chopra – Evercore ISI David Arcaro – Morgan Stanley Nicholas Campanella – Barclays Travis Miller – Morningstar Sophie Karp – KeyBanc Anthony Crowdell – Mizuho Ross Fowler – UBS Operator Good morning, everyone and welcome to the CMS Energy 2023 Third Quarter Results. The earnings news release issued earlier today and the presentation used in this webcast are available on CMS Energy’s website in the Investor Relations section.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMS stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for CMS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CMS in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $57 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CMS Trading at 0.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.05%, as shares surge +3.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMS rose by +1.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.19. In addition, CMS Energy Corporation saw -13.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMS starting from RUSSELL JOHN G, who sale 19,000 shares at the price of $55.53 back on Nov 02. After this action, RUSSELL JOHN G now owns 169,899 shares of CMS Energy Corporation, valued at $1,054,993 using the latest closing price.

Hofmeister Brandon J., the Senior Vice President of CMS Energy Corporation, sale 1,667 shares at $56.27 during a trade that took place back on Sep 13, which means that Hofmeister Brandon J. is holding 61,765 shares at $93,808 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.24 for the present operating margin

+19.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for CMS Energy Corporation stands at +9.69. The total capital return value is set at 5.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.27. Equity return is now at value 10.61, with 2.38 for asset returns.

Based on CMS Energy Corporation (CMS), the company’s capital structure generated 204.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.15. Total debt to assets is 45.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 194.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.