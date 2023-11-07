Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CWAN is 0.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CWAN is $22.22, which is $3.46 above the current price. The public float for CWAN is 85.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CWAN on November 07, 2023 was 786.65K shares.

CWAN) stock’s latest price update

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWAN)’s stock price has soared by 3.30 in relation to previous closing price of 18.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-02 that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Joon Park – Head, Investor Relations Sandeep Sahai – Chief Executive Officer Jim Cox – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Rishi Jaluria – RBC Ella Smith – JPMorgan Michael Infante – Morgan Stanley David Unger – Wells Fargo Peter Heckmann – D.A. Davidson Gabriela Borges – Goldman Sachs Dylan Becker – William Blair Brian Schwartz – Oppenheimer Operator Thank you for joining, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you all for standing by.

CWAN’s Market Performance

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) has experienced a 3.76% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.71% drop in the past month, and a 13.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.18% for CWAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.68% for CWAN’s stock, with a 9.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CWAN Trading at -1.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CWAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.09%, as shares sank -8.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CWAN rose by +3.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.00. In addition, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc saw 0.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CWAN starting from Sahai Sandeep, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $19.65 back on Oct 16. After this action, Sahai Sandeep now owns 34,450 shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc, valued at $982,470 using the latest closing price.

Cox James S, the Chief Financial Officer of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $19.65 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Cox James S is holding 77,372 shares at $196,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CWAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.72 for the present operating margin

+70.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc stands at -2.63. The total capital return value is set at 1.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.72. Equity return is now at value -7.03, with -4.21 for asset returns.

Based on Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN), the company’s capital structure generated 28.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.13. Total debt to assets is 15.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (CWAN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.