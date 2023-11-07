ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) has plunged by -8.44 when compared to previous closing price of 3.08, but the company has seen a 14.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-04 that ChargePoint has a new competitor, and investors took it as very bad news for the company. Nikola stock recovered some of October’s losses after its latest quarterly report.

Is It Worth Investing in ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) by analysts is $9.79, which is $6.97 above the current market price. The public float for CHPT is 282.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 32.11% of that float. On November 07, 2023, the average trading volume of CHPT was 14.01M shares.

CHPT’s Market Performance

CHPT’s stock has seen a 14.63% increase for the week, with a -34.57% drop in the past month and a -64.71% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.34% for ChargePoint Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.56% for CHPT’s stock, with a -65.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHPT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CHPT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CHPT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $9 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHPT Trading at -39.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.45%, as shares sank -31.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHPT rose by +14.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.05. In addition, ChargePoint Holdings Inc saw -70.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHPT starting from JACKSON REX S, who sale 16,799 shares at the price of $5.03 back on Sep 21. After this action, JACKSON REX S now owns 1,973,546 shares of ChargePoint Holdings Inc, valued at $84,533 using the latest closing price.

Hughes Michael D, the of ChargePoint Holdings Inc, sale 13,729 shares at $5.03 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Hughes Michael D is holding 869,942 shares at $69,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.02 for the present operating margin

+15.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChargePoint Holdings Inc stands at -73.73. The total capital return value is set at -54.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.48. Equity return is now at value -110.10, with -34.73 for asset returns.

Based on ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT), the company’s capital structure generated 89.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.16. Total debt to assets is 28.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 89.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.