Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE) has gone up by 38.30% for the week, with a -8.21% drop in the past month and a -54.90% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.24% for CRGE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.56% for CRGE’s stock, with a -54.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: CRGE) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 3.07. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE) by analysts is $3.75, which is $3.34 above the current market price. The public float for CRGE is 115.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.38% of that float. On November 07, 2023, the average trading volume of CRGE was 508.24K shares.

CRGE) stock’s latest price update

Charge Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: CRGE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 17.57 compared to its previous closing price of 0.35. However, the company has seen a gain of 38.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-25 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Charge Enterprises Sets Date for 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results Webcast.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRGE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for CRGE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRGE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CRGE Trading at -10.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.65%, as shares sank -3.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRGE rose by +38.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3614. In addition, Charge Enterprises Inc saw -66.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRGE starting from Biehl James, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.68 back on Sep 14. After this action, Biehl James now owns 30,000 shares of Charge Enterprises Inc, valued at $6,800 using the latest closing price.

JACOBS GARY N, the Director of Charge Enterprises Inc, purchase 3,000 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that JACOBS GARY N is holding 30,000 shares at $1,860 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.87 for the present operating margin

+0.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Charge Enterprises Inc stands at -4.35. The total capital return value is set at -71.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.12. Equity return is now at value -53.07, with -9.06 for asset returns.

Based on Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE), the company’s capital structure generated 81.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.86. Total debt to assets is 19.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.91 and the total asset turnover is 4.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Charge Enterprises Inc (CRGE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.