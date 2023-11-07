Centene Corp. (CNC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.64 in comparison to its previous close of 69.32, however, the company has experienced a 5.71% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-03 that The P/B ratio helps to identify low-priced stocks that have high growth prospects. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM), PVH Corp. (PVH), Centene (CNC), Paysafe Limited (PSFE) and HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) are some such stocks.

Is It Worth Investing in Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC) is 16.15x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CNC is 0.48.

The public float for CNC is 529.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% of that float. On November 07, 2023, CNC’s average trading volume was 3.13M shares.

CNC’s Market Performance

CNC stock saw an increase of 5.71% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.32% and a quarterly increase of 8.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.31% for Centene Corp. (CNC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.30% for CNC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CNC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CNC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $72 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CNC Trading at 5.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNC rose by +5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.27. In addition, Centene Corp. saw -12.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNC starting from Robinson Lori Jean, who sale 1,400 shares at the price of $66.59 back on Apr 27. After this action, Robinson Lori Jean now owns 8,508 shares of Centene Corp., valued at $93,226 using the latest closing price.

LONDON SARAH, the Chief Executive Officer of Centene Corp., purchase 30,000 shares at $62.60 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that LONDON SARAH is holding 313,953 shares at $1,878,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.67 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Centene Corp. stands at +0.83. The total capital return value is set at 8.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.55. Equity return is now at value 9.65, with 2.95 for asset returns.

Based on Centene Corp. (CNC), the company’s capital structure generated 88.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.00. Total debt to assets is 27.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 87.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Centene Corp. (CNC) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.