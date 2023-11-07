CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The average price point forecasted by analysts for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) is $13.12, which is $1.24 above the current market price. The public float for CCCS is 156.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CCCS on November 07, 2023 was 2.24M shares.

CCCS stock's latest price update

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCCS)’s stock price has increased by 8.99 compared to its previous closing price of 10.90. However, the company has seen a 10.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Bill Warmington – Vice President, Investor Relations Githesh Ramamurthy – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Herb – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Matt Bullock – Bank of America Alexei Gogolev – JPMorgan Shlomo Rosenbaum – Stifel Dylan Becker – William Blair Kirk Materne – Evercore Saket Kalia – Barclays Arvind Ramnani – Piper Sandler Operator Thank you for standing by and welcome to the CCC’s Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode.

CCCS’s Market Performance

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) has seen a 10.31% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -6.82% decline in the past month and a 13.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.79% for CCCS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.48% for CCCS stock, with a simple moving average of 15.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CCCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CCCS stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CCCS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CCCS in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $14 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CCCS Trading at 1.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares sank -7.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCCS rose by +10.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.66. In addition, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc saw 36.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCCS starting from Christo Rodney, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $11.27 back on Jun 05. After this action, Christo Rodney now owns 0 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, valued at $140,878 using the latest closing price.

Herb Brian sale 97,459 shares at $11.08 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Herb Brian is holding 192,120 shares at $1,079,719 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.81 for the present operating margin

+63.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc stands at +4.91. The total capital return value is set at 1.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.36. Equity return is now at value -4.24, with -2.58 for asset returns.

Based on CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS), the company’s capital structure generated 42.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.97. Total debt to assets is 25.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.