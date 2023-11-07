CBL International Ltd (BANL) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

CBL International Ltd (NASDAQ: BANL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 51.74x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BANL is 25.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.16% of that float. On November 07, 2023, the average trading volume of BANL was 44.00K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

BANL) stock’s latest price update

CBL International Ltd (NASDAQ: BANL)’s stock price has soared by 20.62 in relation to previous closing price of 1.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 82.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BANL’s Market Performance

CBL International Ltd (BANL) has seen a 82.09% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 56.28% gain in the past month and a 16.97% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.26% for BANL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 72.46% for BANL’s stock, with a -49.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BANL Trading at 49.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BANL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.47%, as shares surge +67.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BANL rose by +82.09%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1581. In addition, CBL International Ltd saw -56.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BANL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.03 for the present operating margin

+1.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for CBL International Ltd stands at +0.80. The total capital return value is set at 44.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.62.

Based on CBL International Ltd (BANL), the company’s capital structure generated 2.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.83. Total debt to assets is 1.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.84.

The receivables turnover for the company is 23.68 and the total asset turnover is 17.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, CBL International Ltd (BANL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.