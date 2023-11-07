Carrier Global Corp (CARR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR)’s stock price has dropped by -0.51 in relation to previous closing price of 50.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-30 that Carrier Global announces Q3 FY23 earnings with 3% organic revenue growth and 21.3% adjusted operating income growth. Price increases and cost management initiatives drive margin expansion for Carrier. Viessmann Climate Solutions is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing heat pump market, with 18% revenue growth and 35% heat pump sales growth in FY23.

Is It Worth Investing in Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) is 35.75x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CARR is 1.28. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Carrier Global Corp (CARR) is $57.06, which is $6.79 above the current market price. The public float for CARR is 836.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.61% of that float. On November 07, 2023, CARR’s average trading volume was 4.83M shares.

CARR’s Market Performance

The stock of Carrier Global Corp (CARR) has seen a 6.12% increase in the past week, with a -7.39% drop in the past month, and a -12.41% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for CARR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.34% for CARR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARR stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CARR by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CARR in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $56 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CARR Trading at -5.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -8.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARR rose by +6.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.20. In addition, Carrier Global Corp saw 21.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARR starting from Timperman Jurgen, who sale 164,450 shares at the price of $59.25 back on Jul 31. After this action, Timperman Jurgen now owns 0 shares of Carrier Global Corp, valued at $9,743,763 using the latest closing price.

Timperman Jurgen, the President, Fire & Security of Carrier Global Corp, sale 33,000 shares at $59.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Timperman Jurgen is holding 6,747 shares at $1,953,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.98 for the present operating margin

+26.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carrier Global Corp stands at +17.31. The total capital return value is set at 24.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.91. Equity return is now at value 15.64, with 4.62 for asset returns.

Based on Carrier Global Corp (CARR), the company’s capital structure generated 120.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.71. Total debt to assets is 35.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 118.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Carrier Global Corp (CARR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.