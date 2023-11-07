Carnival Corp. (CCL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The average price predicted for Carnival Corp. (CCL) by analysts is $17.08, which is $4.82 above the current market price. The public float for CCL is 983.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.73% of that float. On November 07, 2023, the average trading volume of CCL was 27.25M shares.

CCL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Carnival Corp. (NYSE: CCL) has plunged by -2.31 when compared to previous closing price of 12.55, but the company has seen a 7.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-06 that Carnival stock is losing its luster even as its operations appear to have largely recovered from the pandemic. It reported record sales and a $1 billion profit in its fiscal third quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

CCL’s Market Performance

Carnival Corp. (CCL) has experienced a 7.54% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.54% drop in the past month, and a -31.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.19% for CCL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.34% for CCL stock, with a simple moving average of -5.65% for the last 200 days.

CCL Trading at -9.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares sank -3.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCL rose by +7.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.84. In addition, Carnival Corp. saw 52.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCL starting from WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $11.50 back on Oct 19. After this action, WEISENBURGER RANDALL J now owns 378,368 shares of Carnival Corp., valued at $1,150,000 using the latest closing price.

WEISENBURGER RANDALL J, the Director of Carnival Corp., purchase 350,000 shares at $12.99 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that WEISENBURGER RANDALL J is holding 961,238 shares at $4,544,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.19 for the present operating margin

-11.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carnival Corp. stands at -50.07. The total capital return value is set at -8.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.84. Equity return is now at value -21.17, with -3.19 for asset returns.

Based on Carnival Corp. (CCL), the company’s capital structure generated 507.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.55. Total debt to assets is 69.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 469.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

To sum up, Carnival Corp. (CCL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.