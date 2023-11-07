Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is $0.88, which is $0.3 above the current market price. The public float for CGC is 578.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.77% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CGC on November 07, 2023 was 51.59M shares.

CGC stock's latest price update

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC)’s stock price has plunge by -7.23relation to previous closing price of 0.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.58% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that Canopy Growth’s lack of progress with improving its free cash burn forms a core headwind to its prospects as a public company. CGC’s cash position is declining as avenues to raise cash, whilst still being tapped, look increasingly exhausted. An everything rally could be sparked by a dovish Fed pivot to set the commons up for a recovery.

CGC’s Market Performance

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has experienced a 12.58% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -17.34% drop in the past month, and a 24.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.64% for CGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.48% for CGC’s stock, with a -50.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CGC Trading at -22.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.04%, as shares sank -14.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGC rose by +12.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5985. In addition, Canopy Growth Corporation saw -74.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGC starting from Lazzarato David Angelo, who sale 38,963 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Sep 01. After this action, Lazzarato David Angelo now owns 246,064 shares of Canopy Growth Corporation, valued at $27,664 using the latest closing price.

Yanofsky Theresa, the Director of Canopy Growth Corporation, sale 38,803 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Yanofsky Theresa is holding 250,335 shares at $27,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.50 for the present operating margin

-12.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canopy Growth Corporation stands at -813.63. The total capital return value is set at -12.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.82. Equity return is now at value -95.94, with -41.85 for asset returns.

Based on Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), the company’s capital structure generated 186.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.12. Total debt to assets is 57.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.20.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.