Burlington Stores Inc’s (BURL) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) has seen a 11.34% increase in the past week, with a 7.14% gain in the past month, and a -20.29% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for BURL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.80% for BURL’s stock, with a -23.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) is above average at 32.54x. The 36-month beta value for BURL is also noteworthy at 1.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BURL is $190.30, which is $58.02 above than the current price. The public float for BURL is 64.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.27% of that float. The average trading volume of BURL on November 07, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL)’s stock price has decreased by -0.14 compared to its previous closing price of 132.46. However, the company has seen a 11.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that Burlington Stores (BURL) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of BURL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BURL stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for BURL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BURL in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $137 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BURL Trading at -2.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BURL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +9.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BURL rose by +11.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.12. In addition, Burlington Stores Inc saw -34.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BURL starting from MCNAMARA WILLIAM P, who sale 500 shares at the price of $212.26 back on Mar 21. After this action, MCNAMARA WILLIAM P now owns 8,154 shares of Burlington Stores Inc, valued at $106,130 using the latest closing price.

Vecchio Jennifer, the Group President and CMO of Burlington Stores Inc, sale 47,153 shares at $209.46 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Vecchio Jennifer is holding 55,173 shares at $9,876,621 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BURL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.63 for the present operating margin

+37.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Burlington Stores Inc stands at +2.65. The total capital return value is set at 7.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.64. Equity return is now at value 36.39, with 3.89 for asset returns.

Based on Burlington Stores Inc (BURL), the company’s capital structure generated 591.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.54. Total debt to assets is 64.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 539.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 46.90 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In summary, Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.