Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for BRSH is also noteworthy at 3.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BRSH is $141.00, which is $140.79 above than the current price. The public float for BRSH is 1.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. The average trading volume of BRSH on November 07, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

BRSH) stock’s latest price update

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.68 in relation to its previous close of 0.20. However, the company has experienced a -12.88% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-24 that Bruush Oral Care (NASDAQ: BRSH ) stock is rising on Thursday after the oral care company announced an update concerning its warrants. According to a filing, Bruush Oral Care has reached an agreement with certain holders of its warrants for them to exercise them.

BRSH’s Market Performance

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has seen a -12.88% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -77.53% decline in the past month and a -95.15% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.12% for BRSH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -59.98% for BRSH’s stock, with a -96.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRSH Trading at -80.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.52%, as shares sank -77.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -90.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSH fell by -15.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4793. In addition, Bruush Oral Care Inc. saw -98.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-347.66 for the present operating margin

+11.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bruush Oral Care Inc. stands at -332.97.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In summary, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.