Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) has seen a 2.01% increase in the past week, with a -4.53% drop in the past month, and a -10.88% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.53% for BMRN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.12% for BMRN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) Right Now?

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 108.80x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BMRN is at 0.35. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BMRN is $110.58, which is $27.49 above the current market price. The public float for BMRN is 184.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.80% of that float. The average trading volume for BMRN on November 07, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

BMRN) stock’s latest price update

Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN)’s stock price has soared by 9.01 in relation to previous closing price of 76.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-01 that Biomarin Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Traci McCarty – Head of Investor Relations Jean-Jacques Bienaime – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Ajer – Chief Commercial Officer Henry Fuchs – President, Worldwide Research and Development Brian Mueller – Chief Financial Officer Greg Guyer – Chief Technical Officer, Manufacturing and Technical Operations Conference Call Participants Salveen Richter – Goldman Sachs Geoff Meacham – Bank of America Phil Nadeau – TD Cowen Robyn Karnauskas – Truist Joseph Schwartz – Leerink Partners Chris Raymond – Piper Sandler Paul Matteis – Stifel Jessica Fye – JPMorgan Ellie Merle – UBS Operator Hello and welcome to the BioMarin Pharmaceutical Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on meet to prevent any background noise.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMRN stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for BMRN by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BMRN in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $82 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BMRN Trading at -4.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares sank -5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMRN rose by +2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.95. In addition, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. saw -19.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMRN starting from Ajer Jeffrey Robert, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $90.00 back on Aug 16. After this action, Ajer Jeffrey Robert now owns 60,804 shares of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc., valued at $450,000 using the latest closing price.

FUCHS HENRY J, the President, Worldwide R&D of Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $90.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that FUCHS HENRY J is holding 176,187 shares at $1,085,111 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.50 for the present operating margin

+73.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. stands at +6.91. The total capital return value is set at 0.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.55. Equity return is now at value 3.11, with 2.26 for asset returns.

Based on Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN), the company’s capital structure generated 24.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.57. Total debt to assets is 17.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.