Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE)’s stock price has decreased by -3.16 compared to its previous closing price of 4.43. However, the company has seen a -0.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that There are a number of top-rated stocks set to report their quarterly results on Thursday, November 2 with several belonging to the Zacks Oils & Energy sector.

Is It Worth Investing in Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) Right Now?

Baytex Energy Corp (NYSE: BTE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) is $5.78, which is $1.49 above the current market price. The public float for BTE is 751.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTE on November 07, 2023 was 7.70M shares.

BTE’s Market Performance

BTE’s stock has seen a -0.46% decrease for the week, with a 8.61% rise in the past month and a 5.67% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.02% for Baytex Energy Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.36% for BTE’s stock, with a 10.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTE Trading at 1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares surge +3.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTE fell by -0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.36. In addition, Baytex Energy Corp saw -4.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.97 for the present operating margin

+44.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baytex Energy Corp stands at +36.78. The total capital return value is set at 25.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.64. Equity return is now at value 20.14, with 10.82 for asset returns.

Based on Baytex Energy Corp (BTE), the company’s capital structure generated 30.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.62. Total debt to assets is 18.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Baytex Energy Corp (BTE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.