Barclays plc ADR (BCS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Barclays plc ADR (BCS) is $10.11, which is $3.36 above the current market price. The public float for BCS is 3.57B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BCS on November 07, 2023 was 10.07M shares.

BCS) stock’s latest price update

Barclays plc ADR (NYSE: BCS)’s stock price has plunge by -0.44relation to previous closing price of 6.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.14% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-11-03 that French bank Credit Agricole and Austria’s BAWAG Group are set to submit binding bids for Barclays’ German consumer finance unit this week, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

BCS’s Market Performance

BCS’s stock has risen by 5.14% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.88% and a quarterly drop of -11.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Barclays plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.54% for BCS’s stock, with a -13.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BCS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for BCS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $7.31 based on the research report published on October 26, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BCS Trading at -8.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -10.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCS rose by +5.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.96. In addition, Barclays plc ADR saw -13.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Barclays plc ADR stands at +13.73. The total capital return value is set at 3.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.11. Equity return is now at value 10.33, with 0.34 for asset returns.

Based on Barclays plc ADR (BCS), the company’s capital structure generated 337.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.16. Total debt to assets is 12.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 211.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -6.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -1.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Barclays plc ADR (BCS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.