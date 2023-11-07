Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) has decreased by -0.32 when compared to last closing price of 28.42. Despite this, the company has experienced a 10.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC ) BancAnalysts Association of Boston Conference November 2, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Aron Levine – President, Preferred Banking Lindsay Hans – President and Co-head, Merrill Wealth Management Jeffrey Busconi – Head of Private Bank Services Nancy Fahmy – Head of Investment Solutions Group Lorna Sabbia – Head of Retirement & Personal Wealth Solutions Sharon Miller – Managing Director, President of Small Business Wendy Stewart – President, Global Commercial Banking Lisa Clyde – Managing Director, Global Corporate Banking and Leasing Lee McEntire – Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations Conference Call Participants Unidentified Company Representative Thank you. On behalf of the BancAnalysts Association of Boston, we’re very pleased to have bank America not only host their annual dinner this evening in their corporate office here in Boston at 100 Federal Street, but we also have many of their senior managers, senior executives with us as well to do presentation about their different lines of businesses on the wealth side of the house, as well as the commercial side.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) is above average at 7.94x. The 36-month beta value for BAC is also noteworthy at 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BAC is $33.76, which is $5.43 above than the current price. The public float for BAC is 7.90B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. The average trading volume of BAC on November 07, 2023 was 44.36M shares.

BAC’s Market Performance

BAC stock saw an increase of 10.28% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.67% and a quarterly increase of -9.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.80% for Bank Of America Corp. (BAC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.60% for BAC’s stock, with a -4.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BAC Trading at 3.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +7.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAC rose by +10.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.68. In addition, Bank Of America Corp. saw -14.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BAC starting from Woods Thomas D, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $26.25 back on Nov 01. After this action, Woods Thomas D now owns 64,661 shares of Bank Of America Corp., valued at $656,250 using the latest closing price.

DeMare James P, the President, Global Markets of Bank Of America Corp., sale 75,000 shares at $31.53 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that DeMare James P is holding 185,108 shares at $2,364,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank Of America Corp. stands at +23.82. The total capital return value is set at 4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.06. Equity return is now at value 10.96, with 0.98 for asset returns.

Based on Bank Of America Corp. (BAC), the company’s capital structure generated 186.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.07. Total debt to assets is 16.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

In summary, Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.