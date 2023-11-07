Aura Biosciences Inc (AURA) Stock Observes -24.70% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Aura Biosciences Inc (AURA) has seen a -4.41% decrease in the past week, with a -8.77% drop in the past month, and a -29.16% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.02% for AURA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.83% for AURA’s stock, with a -24.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AURA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AURA is also noteworthy at 0.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AURA is $26.80, which is $19.6 above than the current price. The public float for AURA is 29.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.13% of that float. The average trading volume of AURA on November 07, 2023 was 63.45K shares.

AURA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: AURA) has dropped by -29.09 compared to previous close of 11.00. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-31 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aura Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel class of virus-like drug conjugate (VDC) therapies for multiple oncology indications, today announced that updated data from the Phase 2 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of suprachoroidal (SC) administration using its first VDC product candidate, bel-sar, for the first-line treatment of adult patients with early-stage choroidal melanoma will be presented at the upcomi.

AURA Trading at -15.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.69%, as shares sank -12.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AURA fell by -5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.69. In addition, Aura Biosciences Inc saw -25.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AURA starting from de los Pinos Elisabet, who sale 9,586 shares at the price of $6.83 back on Oct 30. After this action, de los Pinos Elisabet now owns 180,940 shares of Aura Biosciences Inc, valued at $65,478 using the latest closing price.

Feder Julie B, the Chief Financial Officer of Aura Biosciences Inc, sale 3,385 shares at $6.82 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that Feder Julie B is holding 69,600 shares at $23,091 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AURA

The total capital return value is set at -32.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.10. Equity return is now at value -46.17, with -41.63 for asset returns.

Based on Aura Biosciences Inc (AURA), the company’s capital structure generated 10.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.64. Total debt to assets is 9.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.27.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.81.

Conclusion

In summary, Aura Biosciences Inc (AURA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.