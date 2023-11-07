Assessing the Risk and Potential of Wearable Devices Ltd’s (WLDS) Stock

In the past week, WLDS stock has gone up by 42.19%, with a monthly decline of -7.59% and a quarterly plunge of -35.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.08% for Wearable Devices Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.27% for WLDS’s stock, with a -22.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ: WLDS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WLDS is 3.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WLDS is 11.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% of that float. On November 07, 2023, WLDS’s average trading volume was 358.45K shares.

WLDS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Wearable Devices Ltd (NASDAQ: WLDS) has jumped by 12.48 compared to previous close of 0.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 42.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-10 that – The Webcast will Present how the Mudra Technology is Reinventing Tiny Interfaces for Ubiquitous Digital Interaction – YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, Aug. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in AI-powered touchless sensing wearables, is invited to present its Mudra Neural Input Interface technology at a webcast as part of the tinyML organization “tinyML Talks” on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 11:00 am ET.

WLDS Trading at -9.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.99%, as shares sank -2.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLDS rose by +42.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5960. In addition, Wearable Devices Ltd saw 67.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WLDS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12342.22 for the present operating margin

+43.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wearable Devices Ltd stands at -14435.56. The total capital return value is set at -101.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.40. Equity return is now at value -246.30, with -168.78 for asset returns.

Based on Wearable Devices Ltd (WLDS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.60. Total debt to assets is 1.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.54.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Wearable Devices Ltd (WLDS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.