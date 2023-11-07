Assessing the Risk and Potential of Banco Santander S.A. ADR’s (SAN) Stock

The stock of Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) has seen a 2.48% increase in the past week, with a 0.81% gain in the past month, and a -3.63% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for SAN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.95% for SAN stock, with a simple moving average of 1.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN) Right Now?

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SAN is at 1.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SAN is $5.13, which is $1.41 above the current market price. The public float for SAN is 15.94B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume for SAN on November 07, 2023 was 3.11M shares.

SAN) stock’s latest price update

Banco Santander S.A. ADR (NYSE: SAN)’s stock price has decreased by -1.33 compared to its previous closing price of 3.77. However, the company has seen a 2.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Reuters reported 2023-11-06 that Ebury has hired investment bank Perella Weinberg Partners to launch an initial public offering of the business as soon as 2025, the payments company CEO Juan Lobato told Reuters.

SAN Trading at 0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares sank -1.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAN rose by +2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.68. In addition, Banco Santander S.A. ADR saw 26.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Santander S.A. ADR stands at +10.26. The total capital return value is set at 2.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.31. Equity return is now at value 11.90, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN), the company’s capital structure generated 561.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.88. Total debt to assets is 28.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 346.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.34.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Banco Santander S.A. ADR (SAN) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.