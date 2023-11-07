Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) is $62.19, which is $9.09 above the current market price. The public float for ARM is 1.03B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARM on November 07, 2023 was 12.54M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

ARM) stock’s latest price update

Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ: ARM)’s stock price has decreased by -0.73 compared to its previous closing price of 53.49. However, the company has seen a 10.86% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-10-30 that Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s stock closed at its lowest level since June 8, 2004 on Friday, ahead of the release of third-quarter earnings on Friday.

ARM’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.91% for Arm Holdings plc. ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.46% for ARM stock, with a simple moving average of 0.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARM stocks, with Societe Generale repeating the rating for ARM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ARM in the upcoming period, according to Societe Generale is $58 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARM Trading at 0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares sank -2.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARM rose by +10.86%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.27. In addition, Arm Holdings plc. ADR saw -16.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.31 for the present operating margin

+92.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arm Holdings plc. ADR stands at +19.56. The total capital return value is set at 16.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.06.

Based on Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM), the company’s capital structure generated 5.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.13. Total debt to assets is 3.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.52.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.