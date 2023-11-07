Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL) is above average at 10.90x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.67.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) is $94.93, which is $9.77 above the current market price. The public float for ACGL is 361.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACGL on November 07, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

ACGL) stock’s latest price update

Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ: ACGL)’s stock price has dropped by -0.46 in relation to previous closing price of 85.55. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-02 that Arch Capital (ACGL) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

ACGL’s Market Performance

ACGL’s stock has risen by 2.75% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.63% and a quarterly rise of 11.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.46% for Arch Capital Group Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.25% for ACGL’s stock, with a 15.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACGL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACGL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ACGL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACGL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $81 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACGL Trading at 5.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +3.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACGL rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.26. In addition, Arch Capital Group Ltd saw 35.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACGL starting from Gansberg David, who sale 7,350 shares at the price of $89.49 back on Nov 02. After this action, Gansberg David now owns 208,368 shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd, valued at $657,788 using the latest closing price.

GRANDISSON MARC, the CEO of Arch Capital Group Ltd, sale 200,000 shares at $76.10 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that GRANDISSON MARC is holding 2,287,157 shares at $15,220,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACGL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arch Capital Group Ltd stands at +15.55. The total capital return value is set at 3.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.18. Equity return is now at value 21.96, with 7.08 for asset returns.

Based on Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL), the company’s capital structure generated 22.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.23. Total debt to assets is 7.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.