Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The average price suggested by analysts for APVO is $8.38, which is $8.16 above the current market price. The public float for APVO is 11.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.13% of that float. The average trading volume for APVO on November 07, 2023 was 416.51K shares.

APVO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APVO) has decreased by -14.30 when compared to last closing price of 0.26.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -25.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-11-01 that SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2023 / Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary ADAPTIR™ and ADAPTIR-FLEX™ platform technologies, today announced that the Company will present at the upcoming Bio-Europe conference occurring November 6-8, 2023 in Munich, Germany. Details of the Company’s presentation, which will highlight its pipeline of clinical and pre-clinical bispecific drug candidates designed to fight both solid and hematologic malignancies, are as follows: Date & Time: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 @ 1:15 CET (8:15 Eastern time) Location: Trade Fair Center Messe München, San Sabastian Room, Munich, Germany Presenter: Michelle Nelson, Ph.D.

APVO’s Market Performance

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) has seen a -25.67% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -32.42% decline in the past month and a -54.77% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.49% for APVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.00% for APVO’s stock, with a -82.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APVO Trading at -35.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.36%, as shares sank -29.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APVO fell by -25.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3095. In addition, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc saw -90.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for APVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-919.75 for the present operating margin

+71.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc stands at +225.24. The total capital return value is set at -75.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.62. Equity return is now at value -97.17, with -56.40 for asset returns.

Based on Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO), the company’s capital structure generated 59.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.30. Total debt to assets is 31.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.29.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.15.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (APVO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.