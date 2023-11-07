Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Tharimmune Inc (THAR)

The 36-month beta value for THAR is also noteworthy at 3.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”
The average price estimated by analysts for THAR is $4.00, which is $3.84 above than the current price. The public float for THAR is 12.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.69% of that float. The average trading volume of THAR on November 07, 2023 was 996.91K shares.
THAR) stock’s latest price update
The stock of Tharimmune Inc (NASDAQ: THAR) has decreased by -2.05 when compared to last closing price of 0.16.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.
THAR’s Market Performance
THAR’s stock has risen by 0.96% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.09% and a quarterly drop of -52.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.95% for Tharimmune Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.77% for THAR’s stock, with a -71.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
THAR Trading at -24.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought THAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.05% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 14.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.83%, as shares sank -14.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.49% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, THAR rose by +0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1815. In addition, Tharimmune Inc saw -59.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for THAR
The total capital return value is set at -455.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1,038.60. Equity return is now at value -147.31, with -124.01 for asset returns.
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.84.
Conclusion
In summary, Tharimmune Inc (THAR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.