Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Stran & Company Inc (SWAG)

The 36-month beta value for SWAG is also noteworthy at 2.03. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SWAG is $4.50, which is $3.29 above than the current price. The public float for SWAG is 8.83M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.99% of that float. The average trading volume of SWAG on November 07, 2023 was 16.03K shares.

SWAG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Stran & Company Inc (NASDAQ: SWAG) has increased by 23.98 when compared to last closing price of 0.98.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 29.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-17 that Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG ) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call August 14, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Alexandra Schilt – IR, Crescendo Communications Andy Shape – Co-Founder, President & CEO David Browner – Interim Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Robert Smith – RSA Investments Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Stran & Company Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded.

SWAG’s Market Performance

Stran & Company Inc (SWAG) has experienced a 29.93% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.42% rise in the past month, and a -6.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.87% for SWAG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.07% for SWAG’s stock, with a -15.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SWAG Trading at 4.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares surge +5.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWAG rose by +29.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0192. In addition, Stran & Company Inc saw -3.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWAG starting from Marshall Ashley, who purchase 760 shares at the price of $1.26 back on Sep 07. After this action, Marshall Ashley now owns 3,652 shares of Stran & Company Inc, valued at $958 using the latest closing price.

Stranberg Andrew, the EC, Treasurer & Sec. of Stran & Company Inc, purchase 10,560 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that Stranberg Andrew is holding 5,166,190 shares at $11,611 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.55 for the present operating margin

+28.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stran & Company Inc stands at -1.32. The total capital return value is set at -3.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.89. Equity return is now at value 0.14, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Stran & Company Inc (SWAG), the company’s capital structure generated 2.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.35. Total debt to assets is 1.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 8.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.48.

Conclusion

In summary, Stran & Company Inc (SWAG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.