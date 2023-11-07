Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF)

The 36-month beta value for RGF is also noteworthy at 0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RGF is $6.67, which is $5.01 above than the current price. The public float for RGF is 6.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.26% of that float. The average trading volume of RGF on November 07, 2023 was 162.04K shares.

RGF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Real Good Food Company Inc (NASDAQ: RGF) has dropped by -25.89 compared to previous close of 2.24. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -33.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that Real Good Food Company, Inc. (RGF) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

RGF’s Market Performance

Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF) has seen a -33.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -50.45% decline in the past month and a -60.66% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.13% for RGF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -31.57% for RGF’s stock, with a -58.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RGF Trading at -49.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.00%, as shares sank -48.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RGF fell by -33.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, Real Good Food Company Inc saw -74.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RGF starting from Kanen David, who purchase 110,000 shares at the price of $2.35 back on Oct 17. After this action, Kanen David now owns 1,239,020 shares of Real Good Food Company Inc, valued at $258,500 using the latest closing price.

Nelson Mark Joseph, the Director of Real Good Food Company Inc, purchase 80,000 shares at $2.10 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11, which means that Nelson Mark Joseph is holding 116,466 shares at $168,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RGF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.11 for the present operating margin

+9.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Real Good Food Company Inc stands at -7.76. The total capital return value is set at -45.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.24. Equity return is now at value -40.22, with -10.68 for asset returns.

Based on Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF), the company’s capital structure generated 309.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.57. Total debt to assets is 82.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 294.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 72.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.67 and the total asset turnover is 1.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Real Good Food Company Inc (RGF) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.