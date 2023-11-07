Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE) is above average at 73.09x. The 36-month beta value for EYE is also noteworthy at 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EYE is $22.00, which is $4.97 above than the current price. The public float for EYE is 76.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.26% of that float. The average trading volume of EYE on November 07, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

EYE) stock’s latest price update

National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.18 in comparison to its previous close of 17.06, however, the company has experienced a 9.31% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-25 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

EYE’s Market Performance

National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) has experienced a 9.31% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 12.19% rise in the past month, and a -18.09% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.01% for EYE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.46% for EYE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EYE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EYE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $16 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EYE Trading at 5.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +16.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYE rose by +9.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.54. In addition, National Vision Holdings Inc saw -56.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYE starting from PEELER D RANDOLPH, who purchase 17,609 shares at the price of $25.73 back on May 23. After this action, PEELER D RANDOLPH now owns 148,880 shares of National Vision Holdings Inc, valued at $453,080 using the latest closing price.

PEELER D RANDOLPH, the Director of National Vision Holdings Inc, purchase 22,861 shares at $25.59 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that PEELER D RANDOLPH is holding 131,271 shares at $585,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.04 for the present operating margin

+48.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Vision Holdings Inc stands at +2.10. The total capital return value is set at 3.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.30. Equity return is now at value 2.90, with 1.13 for asset returns.

Based on National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE), the company’s capital structure generated 111.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.67. Total debt to assets is 41.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In summary, National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.