Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cloudflare Inc (NET)

The 36-month beta value for NET is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NET is $65.10, which is $1.77 above than the current price. The public float for NET is 288.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.54% of that float. The average trading volume of NET on November 07, 2023 was 3.75M shares.

NET) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE: NET) has dropped by -2.03 compared to previous close of 64.42. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-05 that Morningstar analysts expect Cloudflare and Elastic to grow revenue at rapid clip in the coming years. Cloudflare has the fastest developer platform on the market, which positions it to be a key provider of compute services for AI applications.

NET’s Market Performance

NET’s stock has risen by 12.94% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.90% and a quarterly drop of -5.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.94% for Cloudflare Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.72% for NET’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NET stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NET by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for NET in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $52 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NET Trading at 3.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.28%, as shares sank -0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NET rose by +12.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.24. In addition, Cloudflare Inc saw 39.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NET starting from SEIFERT THOMAS J, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $63.18 back on Nov 03. After this action, SEIFERT THOMAS J now owns 253,352 shares of Cloudflare Inc, valued at $947,641 using the latest closing price.

Ledbetter Carl, the Director of Cloudflare Inc, sale 11,206 shares at $61.25 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Ledbetter Carl is holding 1,706,178 shares at $686,332 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25.51 for the present operating margin

+76.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cloudflare Inc stands at -19.83. The total capital return value is set at -11.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.12. Equity return is now at value -31.24, with -7.95 for asset returns.

Based on Cloudflare Inc (NET), the company’s capital structure generated 252.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 71.65. Total debt to assets is 60.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.74.

Conclusion

In summary, Cloudflare Inc (NET) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.