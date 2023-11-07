Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Abcam ADR (ABCM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Abcam ADR (NASDAQ: ABCM) is above average at 1429.14x. The 36-month beta value for ABCM is also noteworthy at 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ABCM is $19.32, which is $1.14 above than the current price. The public float for ABCM is 206.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.41% of that float. The average trading volume of ABCM on November 07, 2023 was 6.03M shares.

ABCM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Abcam ADR (NASDAQ: ABCM) has jumped by 0.06 compared to previous close of 23.28. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-16 that In an exclusive interview with Thomas Warner (TW) of Proactive London, Dr Jonathan Milner (JM), the founder of life sciences company Abcam PLC (NASDAQ:ABCM), discusses why he believes the $24 per share acquisition offer from Danaher (NYSE:DHR) severely undervalues the company. Milner criticises the timing of the deal and advises shareholders to consider whether the $5.7 billion acquisition is in their best interest.

ABCM’s Market Performance

ABCM’s stock has risen by 1.64% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.35% and a quarterly rise of 5.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.77% for Abcam ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.68% for ABCM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 21.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABCM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ABCM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for ABCM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $22 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ABCM Trading at 2.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.67%, as shares surge +1.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABCM rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.93. In addition, Abcam ADR saw 49.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ABCM

Equity return is now at value 0.44, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Abcam ADR (ABCM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.