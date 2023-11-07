An In-Depth Look at Seelos Therapeutics Inc’s (SEEL) Stock Performance

The stock of Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) has seen a -3.61% decrease in the past week, with a -4.48% drop in the past month, and a -88.07% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.39% for SEEL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.40% for SEEL’s stock, with a -78.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SEEL is 2.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) is $4.00, which is $3.82 above the current market price. The public float for SEEL is 146.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.74% of that float. On November 07, 2023, SEEL’s average trading volume was 4.93M shares.

SEEL) stock’s latest price update

Seelos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SEEL)’s stock price has plunge by 0.56relation to previous closing price of 0.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.61% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-10-27 that -SLS-005 induces autophagy to reduce mutant protein aggregates, and is currently being studied in Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington’s disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis and Spinocerebellar ataxia NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) (“Seelos”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it has been selected to present a poster from a study of SLS-005 (trehalose injection, 90.5 mg/mL for intravenous infusion) in a tauopathy model of Alzheimer’s disease at the Society for Neuroscience’s Neuroscience 2023 meeting, to be held on November 11-15, 2023, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEEL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEEL stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for SEEL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SEEL in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $8 based on the research report published on September 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

SEEL Trading at -60.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares sank -5.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -83.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEEL fell by -4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1907. In addition, Seelos Therapeutics Inc saw -73.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SEEL

The total capital return value is set at -165.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -202.01. Equity return is now at value -584.20, with -251.53 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 27.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Seelos Therapeutics Inc (SEEL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.