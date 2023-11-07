An In-Depth Look at Catalent Inc.’s (CTLT) Stock Performance

The stock of Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has gone down by -14.13% for the week, with a -21.86% drop in the past month and a -27.43% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.32% for CTLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.16% for CTLT stock, with a simple moving average of -31.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CTLT is 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CTLT is $50.62, which is $16.34 above the current price. The public float for CTLT is 174.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTLT on November 07, 2023 was 2.35M shares.

CTLT stock's latest price update

The stock of Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) has decreased by -2.81 when compared to last closing price of 35.27. Despite this, the company has experienced a -14.13% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. 24/7 Wall Street reported 2023-10-31 that Tuesday morning economic news did not include big changes in either the consumer confidence index, down about 1.5 points month over month but still above 100, or the employment cost index, up by 1.1%, more than a consensus estimate for an increase of 1%.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTLT stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for CTLT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTLT in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $62 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTLT Trading at -23.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.72%, as shares sank -22.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTLT fell by -14.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.88. In addition, Catalent Inc. saw -23.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTLT starting from Ryan Michelle R, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $49.98 back on Aug 31. After this action, Ryan Michelle R now owns 1,979 shares of Catalent Inc., valued at $49,980 using the latest closing price.

GREISCH JOHN J, the Executive Chair of Catalent Inc., purchase 21,000 shares at $50.24 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that GREISCH JOHN J is holding 34,000 shares at $1,055,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.36 for the present operating margin

+24.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalent Inc. stands at -5.43. The total capital return value is set at 2.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.58. Equity return is now at value -4.92, with -2.18 for asset returns.

Based on Catalent Inc. (CTLT), the company’s capital structure generated 104.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.13. Total debt to assets is 44.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Catalent Inc. (CTLT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.