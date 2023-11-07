American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) has decreased by -0.59 when compared to last closing price of 79.72.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-01 that Get a deeper insight into the potential performance of AEP (AEP) for the quarter ended September 2023 by going beyond Wall Street’s top -and-bottom-line estimates and examining the estimates for some of its key metrics.

Is It Worth Investing in American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) Right Now?

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AEP is at 0.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AEP is $87.23, which is $7.98 above the current market price. The public float for AEP is 525.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.25% of that float. The average trading volume for AEP on November 07, 2023 was 3.29M shares.

AEP’s Market Performance

The stock of American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) has seen a 5.09% increase in the past week, with a 9.78% rise in the past month, and a -1.94% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for AEP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.22% for AEP’s stock, with a -6.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEP Trading at 3.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +7.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEP rose by +5.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.60. In addition, American Electric Power Company Inc. saw -16.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEP starting from Akins Nicholas K, who sale 10,491 shares at the price of $92.75 back on May 02. After this action, Akins Nicholas K now owns 125,520 shares of American Electric Power Company Inc., valued at $973,040 using the latest closing price.

Feinberg David Matthew, the Executive Vice President of American Electric Power Company Inc., sale 1,616 shares at $92.75 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that Feinberg David Matthew is holding 8,925 shares at $149,884 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+25.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Electric Power Company Inc. stands at +11.95. The total capital return value is set at 5.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.10. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 2.42 for asset returns.

Based on American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP), the company’s capital structure generated 170.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.97. Total debt to assets is 41.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.