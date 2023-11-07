Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) is above average at 26.89x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.54.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) is $59.00, which is $32.39 above the current market price. The public float for AMRC is 31.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.86% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMRC on November 07, 2023 was 391.42K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

AMRC) stock’s latest price update

Ameresco Inc. (NYSE: AMRC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.73 compared to its previous closing price of 29.81. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-02 that FRAMINGHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #carbonreduction–Ameresco to announce third quarter 2023 financial results on November 6, 2023.

AMRC’s Market Performance

Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) has seen a -3.69% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -19.83% decline in the past month and a -48.32% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.85% for AMRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.89% for AMRC’s stock, with a -42.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMRC stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for AMRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMRC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $44 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMRC Trading at -27.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.85%, as shares sank -18.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRC fell by -3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.25. In addition, Ameresco Inc. saw -53.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMRC starting from Sakellaris George P, who sale 1,072 shares at the price of $43.51 back on Sep 19. After this action, Sakellaris George P now owns 773,720 shares of Ameresco Inc., valued at $46,643 using the latest closing price.

MacIntosh Britta, the Senior Vice President of Ameresco Inc., sale 128 shares at $43.51 during a trade that took place back on Sep 19, which means that MacIntosh Britta is holding 33,979 shares at $5,569 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.29 for the present operating margin

+15.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameresco Inc. stands at +5.20. The total capital return value is set at 8.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.46. Equity return is now at value 6.55, with 1.78 for asset returns.

Based on Ameresco Inc. (AMRC), the company’s capital structure generated 113.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.22. Total debt to assets is 32.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ameresco Inc. (AMRC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.