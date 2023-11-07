The price-to-earnings ratio for Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is above average at 72.96x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 48 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 8 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is $174.74, which is $35.0 above the current market price. The public float for AMZN is 9.05B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AMZN on November 07, 2023 was 54.34M shares.

AMZN) stock’s latest price update

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)’s stock price has increased by 0.82 compared to its previous closing price of 138.60. However, the company has seen a 5.30% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-06 that Kristopher Koeller relies on two daily medications to keep his blood pressure under control. They’re both generics that have been on the market for decades–the kind of drugs that should be cheap.

AMZN’s Market Performance

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has seen a 5.30% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.21% gain in the past month and a -0.14% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.64% for AMZN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.46% for AMZN stock, with a simple moving average of 18.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMZN stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for AMZN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMZN in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $160 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMZN Trading at 5.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares surge +8.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN rose by +5.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.61. In addition, Amazon.com Inc. saw 66.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from Selipsky Adam, who sale 500 shares at the price of $139.00 back on Nov 03. After this action, Selipsky Adam now owns 103,020 shares of Amazon.com Inc., valued at $69,500 using the latest closing price.

Selipsky Adam, the CEO Amazon Web Services of Amazon.com Inc., sale 500 shares at $138.80 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Selipsky Adam is holding 103,520 shares at $69,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.63 for the present operating margin

+43.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amazon.com Inc. stands at -0.53. The total capital return value is set at 4.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.01. Equity return is now at value 12.53, with 4.39 for asset returns.

Based on Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), the company’s capital structure generated 106.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.48. Total debt to assets is 33.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.