Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) has surged by 6.51 when compared to previous closing price of 10.31, but the company has seen a 19.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 6, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Pat Miles – Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Todd Koning – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Brooks O’Neil – Lake Street Capital Markets Matt Blackman – Stifel Matthew O’Brien – Piper Sandler Joshua Jennings – TD Cowen Drew Ranieri – Morgan Stanley Sean Lee – H.C. Wainwright Jason Wittes – ROTH Operator Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to the webcast of ATEC’s Third Quarter Financial Results.

Is It Worth Investing in Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ATEC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) by analysts is $22.25, which is $11.27 above the current market price. The public float for ATEC is 84.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.79% of that float. On November 07, 2023, the average trading volume of ATEC was 1.69M shares.

ATEC’s Market Performance

ATEC stock saw a decrease of 19.62% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.74% and a quarterly a decrease of -26.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.42% for Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.70% for ATEC stock, with a simple moving average of -25.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATEC stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for ATEC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATEC in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $22 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATEC Trading at -12.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares sank -8.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATEC rose by +18.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.86. In addition, Alphatec Holdings Inc saw -11.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATEC starting from Miles Patrick, who sale 59,375 shares at the price of $13.00 back on Sep 27. After this action, Miles Patrick now owns 5,452,736 shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc, valued at $771,875 using the latest closing price.

Miles Patrick, the CEO of Alphatec Holdings Inc, sale 60,000 shares at $12.46 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Miles Patrick is holding 5,512,111 shares at $747,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.52 for the present operating margin

+54.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alphatec Holdings Inc stands at -43.36. The total capital return value is set at -28.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.25. Equity return is now at value -1127.95, with -29.27 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.

Conclusion

To sum up, Alphatec Holdings Inc (ATEC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.