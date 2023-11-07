Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: BABA) is 18.57x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BABA is 0.67. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 46 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 7 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) is $1001.90, which is $51.66 above the current market price. The public float for BABA is 2.40B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.84% of that float. On November 07, 2023, BABA’s average trading volume was 13.38M shares.

BABA) stock’s latest price update

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: BABA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.06 in relation to its previous close of 85.31. However, the company has experienced a 2.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-06 that In investments, the pursuit of stocks that promise to be gems in the rough is a thrilling endeavor. But how do you identify the stars among the multitude of options?

BABA’s Market Performance

BABA’s stock has risen by 2.67% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.81% and a quarterly drop of -9.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.07% for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.37% for BABA stock, with a simple moving average of -6.06% for the last 200 days.

BABA Trading at -1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BABA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +0.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BABA rose by +2.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.41. In addition, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR saw -3.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BABA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.99 for the present operating margin

+35.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR stands at +8.35. The total capital return value is set at 7.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.13. Equity return is now at value 8.40, with 4.76 for asset returns.

Based on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA), the company’s capital structure generated 19.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.50. Total debt to assets is 11.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.