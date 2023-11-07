Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI)’s stock price has plunge by -4.21relation to previous closing price of 13.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.83% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that Does Alamos Gold (AGI) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Is It Worth Investing in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) is above average at 24.84x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is $14.46, which is $1.73 above the current market price. The public float for AGI is 394.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.78% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AGI on November 07, 2023 was 2.37M shares.

AGI’s Market Performance

AGI stock saw an increase of 2.83% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.34% and a quarterly increase of 9.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.41% for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.36% for AGI’s stock, with a 6.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AGI Trading at 4.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares surge +8.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGI rose by +2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.61. In addition, Alamos Gold Inc. saw 25.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.72 for the present operating margin

+23.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alamos Gold Inc. stands at +4.52. The total capital return value is set at 5.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.35. Equity return is now at value 7.33, with 5.42 for asset returns.

Based on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06. Total debt to assets is 0.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.